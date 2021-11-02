On the web, men commit homophobia, insult and make death and rape threats – Gerais

In the two screens on the left, 20-year-old Gabriel de Paula received homophobic comments and threats. In the other image, on the right, a friend of the 24-year-old student Graziele Batista was also attacked. (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) A man still unidentified by law enforcement authorities approached several people on Instagram and committed the crimes of homophobia and racial injury. The report of



State of Minas



spoke with some of the victims on Sunday (October 31) and this Monday (October 1st) and found that the aggressor had also carried out death threats and rape.

The attacks were directed against people who live in Juiz de Fora, Zona da Mata, and took place on Thursday (10/28) and Friday (10/29). Victims filed police reports with the Military Police and produced evidence of the attacks through prints (screen captures) and videos.

“Go back to Africa! Monkey! (…). Frizzy hair! (…). You have to be raped. Just what you are good for! I don’t care what black thinks. I am superior to you”. These were some of the aggressor’s words against student Graziele Cláudia Matias Campos Batista, 24, who was surprised by the criminal approach in a private message received by Instagram.

“I felt mixed feelings. I was very angry, but I was also very disgusted. I can’t believe I went through this. I feel useless for not knowing who it is”, vents the student, believing that the aggressor used a false profile to commit the crimes.

The attack came after Graziele tried to defend a friend, who was called by the aggressor “daughty” and “effeminate”, in addition to receiving comments about his genital organ. “My friend asked me to block him and report him on the social network. However, before that, I posted a comment on his Instagram to let others know what he had done. That’s when he sent me the first private message”, says the student.

Graziele explains that initially, in text message, the individual was very polite, but did not want to continue the conversation by writing or sending audio. “Why are you accusing me of homophobia? Can I call you?”, the man wrote in his first contact with the young woman.

“I believe the intention was not to leave evidence of the crimes. So he was very insistent on making a call. [chamada de voz pela rede social]. I didn’t want to answer it, but I ended up giving in. However, I got suspicious and triggered the screen recording through an application on my cell phone. In this way, I managed to register the offenses”, explains the student, who, in addition to publishing the recording on social networks, filed a police report with the Military Police last Thursday.

The publication of Graziele on her Instagram profile, with the attack on her face, generated a wave of revolt and, according to her, this was how other victims identified the criminal and got in touch with her. One of these people was 20-year-old student Gabriel de Paula.

In the early hours of October 25, the man sent a private message, accompanied by a photo of the young man in a water park, and criticized his body. “Go on a diet and exercise. Look at the size of the belly. The lards are all soft. What a disgusting body. Pig, whale and elephant place is not in the pool, but in the zoo”, he wrote.

On the occasion, Gabriel filed a police report, but was attacked again with homophobic comments by the same individual in the early hours of last Friday.

When I saw Graziele’s Instagram post talking about what happened to her, I posted a comment on his profile asking everyone to be careful as he was attacking people. Then he didn’t like it and again sent me private messages. This time, in addition to criticizing my body, he made homophobic comments and death threats,” explains the student.

20-year-old student Gabriel de Paula received death threats (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

Soon, the aggressor said that the victim, as a homosexual, should die and that his sexual orientation is the result of “lack of beating”. In addition to insulting other family members, the man repeated what he said to the other victims: that if he found him on the street, he would kill him.

Questioned by the report, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, through its assistance, confirmed the receipt of the accusations made by Graziele and Gabriel and said that a procedure was instituted to investigate the facts. “So far, no suspect has been conducted. The investigations are continuing at the Civil Police Station in Juiz de Fora”, concludes the institution, in a statement.