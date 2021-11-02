On Twitter, Elon Musk says he wants to found a university (and the name chosen is quite peculiar)

Anyone who follows Elon Musk on social media knows that Tesla’s CEO is one of the biggest causers of controversy in recent times, due to his posts. The most recent was the desire to found a university in Texas, in the United States.

Last Friday (29), the billionaire stated that he is “thinking of starting a university”.

The fact, by itself, would be quite unusual, but what caused the buzz was the name chosen: Texas Institute of Technology and Science – which, in the abbreviation in English, would be “TITS” – which is also slang for language commonly used to refer to “breasts” or “nipples”.

Am thinking of starting new university:

Texas Institute of Technology & Science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

Elon Musk also said that his university will be epic, being “worldwide admired”.

Apart from the controversial part mentioned above, the initiative can be a way for the executive to guarantee the formation of excellent professionals to work in their companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX.

It is still not possible to know if Musk was serious, or if the initiative would be one of his pranks on Twitter.

As soon as Elon Musk commented on his university, several netizens recalled a speech by the billionaire during the Satellite 2020 conference.

The businessman believes that a higher education degree doesn’t mean much, but that universities are great for dedicating himself to difficult tasks and networking. “I think the university is for having fun and to prove that you know how to perform your tasks”, he reported.

It is worth remembering that the entrepreneur is a box of surprises and has already made posts that materialized, such as the sale of dozens of flamethrowers or the valorization of Dogecoins cryptocurrencies – and many others that were only in the field of imagination. So, the way is to wait for the next chapters.

