‘Only you haven’t noticed’ · TV News

Maria Pia (Mariana Santos) will get tired of hiding from the mother who gave birth to a baby for Eric (Mateus Solano) in Pega Pega. Lígia (Angela Vieira) will be amazed at the secret and will say that Mirella’s (Marina Rigueira) request was mean to the executive, who has always loved her childhood friend on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. “Only you didn’t notice anything,” the blonde will accuse, hurt by the dondoca’s reaction.

In the scenes planned for aired on Friday (5) in Claudia Souto’s serial, Athaíde’s wife (Reginaldo Faria) will state that the heiress should have taken advantage of the days she slept in the suite of Bebeth’s father (Valentina Herszage) to give her a blow to the belly.

“At least now we were here dreaming about the arrival of a little baby, imagining you with your belly and enjoying the idea of ​​having Eric’s child running around the house here”, the madam will say. “God forbid I go through this again,” will let loose.

Sabine’s classmate (Irene Ravache) will find her daughter’s comment strange. “Maria Pia, no. What’s that for now?”, Athaide will scold. “Let her speak, I want to understand”, will ask the dazzled one.

“I’m really going to tell her. She’ll find out sooner or later. Better if it’s through me than through Mariazinha Pires de Saboia’s mouth [Aracy Balabanian], because soon this story will fall into the mouth of that gossip”, will decide the beloved of Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado).

Athaíde consoles Maria Pia in the soap opera

Maria Pia faces Lígia’s revolt

Mariana Santos’ character, then, will open the game about the secret of the past: “Mommy, the thing is: I fathered a child for Eric. And only you didn’t notice anything. It’s true, I fathered Eric’s embryo and Mirella”. “What are you talking about? You’re delusional, are you kidding? This is in very bad taste”, will doubt the socialite.

“I did it for Eric at Mirella’s request,” the former personal assistant will explain. “But that would be mean on her part. Even though you are friends, Mirella always knew what you felt for Eric. You never managed to hide it, it was in your face”, Lígia will revolt.

“I did it, I gave birth to Bebeth”, will repeat Maria Pia. Madame will realize that the heiress lied when she said she was going to take a course abroad with her friend. “Actually, they were at Eric’s stud,” the retired judge will confirm. “Did you agree to that?” the woman will ask.

“I found out by chance. One day I went to take a friend to the mountains and I was close to the stud farm. And I went there to get information about the surroundings with the employees. When I got there I found Mirella with our daughter”, the gentleman will say. “I was already seven months old,” the blonde will complete. Lígia will be destabilized with the information and will need to medicate.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7:00 pm band, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that make the execution process slower. Globo set the premiere of Mauro Wilson’s plot for November 22nd.

