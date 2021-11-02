Ordinance prohibits dismissal for just cause of employee who does not prove vaccination against Covid | Policy

Ordinance signed by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, published this Monday (1) in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”, determines that companies cannot demand proof of vaccination against Covid-19, for example, right away hiring employees. Nor can they dismiss for just cause anyone who does not prove vaccination.

This measure contradicts recent decisions by the Labor Court and guidelines from the Public Ministry of Labor.

In São Paulo, the Regional Labor Court (TRT) confirmed the dismissal for just cause of an employee of a hospital who did not want to be vaccinated.

The Superior Labor Court (TST) still does not have a fixed understanding on the matter, but in court proof of vaccination has been required from the servers.

Experts say that ordinance cannot restrict or create rights, but only regulate what the law provides. And there is no law on the subject.

The text classifies as “discriminatory practice” the dismissal for just cause, of an employee who refuses to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or otherwise requires the document as a condition for hiring.

And it equates the vaccination requirement with discriminatory practices related to sex, race, color, age and disability, for example, that employers are prohibited by law from adopting.

the ordinance still establishes punishments for employers who fail to comply with the determination, which range from reinstatement of the dismissed worker with full compensation of the salary for the period in which he was away, payment in double of the remuneration, in addition to the employee’s right to seek compensation in court for moral damages.

The ordinance establishes that the employer may offer Covid-19 testing to employees and that, in this case, workers are obliged to undergo the procedure.

Those who present proof of vaccination, however, are exempt from this requirement.

“In order to ensure the preservation of sanitary conditions in the work environment, employers may offer their workers periodic testing to prove non-contamination by Covid-19, in which case workers are required to carry out testing or presentation of vaccination card.”

Also according to the text, “the employer must establish and disseminate guidelines or protocols indicating the necessary measures to prevent, control and mitigate the risks of transmission of Covid-19 in the workplace” and may also “establish incentive policies to the vaccination of its workers.”

Visiting professor of the FGV Law Program at FGV Direito Rio and specialist in labor law, Ciro Fernando, believes that the ordinance contravenes the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to him, “the Ministry of Labor has gone beyond the limits of competence.”

“In many ways, the ordinance is unconstitutional. I understand that the Supreme Court has already decided on this. And she is [portaria] it goes beyond the limits of competence, which is what we call formal and material unconstitutionality,” he said.

Ivandick Cruzelles, professor of Labor Law at Mackenzie University, also believes that the measure interferes with the freedom of companies.

“It seems to me that this is a measure that interferes more with the internal freedom of companies than it tries to establish freedom for the worker,” he said.

He assesses that the ordinance is unconstitutional and that it should at least be signed jointly by the Ministry of Health, responsible for measures to combat Covid.