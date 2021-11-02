Outbreak of Covid-19 is confirmed at the ICU of Hospital São João Batista, in Viçosa



The Hospital São João Batista, in Viçosa, suspended the admissions of patients in the general ICU, after the confirmation of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the unit. The information was confirmed this Monday afternoon by Folha da Mata.

According to the direction of the hospital, 04 patients are contaminated, in addition to 1 nursing technician and 1 nurse.

Last week, a patient at the CTI tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, the HSJB carried out the screening on all people who had contact with the infected case. The first result, performed on 26 employees and 07 patients, gave a negative result.

However, after a new round of testing, late in the morning of Monday, November 1st, the new cases were confirmed.

PROCEDURES

Two patients were transferred from the general ICU to the Covid CTI, exclusive for the treatment of the disease. Another patient was taken to one of the clinical beds in the Covid-only ward.

The HSJB determined the suspension of visitation and new admissions until a new screening, scheduled for Wednesday, 03.

All on-call professionals will undergo testing and, according to the hospital management, are properly dressed to ensure safety during the activity.