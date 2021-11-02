Outside COP-26, Greta Thunberg leads protest in Glasgow







Activist Greta Thunberg leads protests in Glasgow, Scotland Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

No participation in the official program of Climate Summit (COP-26), the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 18 years old, participates this Monday, 1st, in demonstrations outside the event, in Glasgow. The activist, one of the main youth leaders against global warming, published a photo on her social networks in which she is surrounded by journalists and protesters at the exit of a subway station.

Last Tuesday, the 28th, she was in Milan, at a meeting promoted by the United Nations (UN) with “youth ambassadors”. In this meeting, Greta spoke against the “blah blah blah” of the main world leaders. “There is no planet B, there is no planet blah blah blah, green economy blah blah blah, carbon neutrality for 2050 blah blah blah. It’s been 30 years of blah blah blah blah,” he said.

On Friday, the 29th, Greta I was London and participated in demonstrations in front of financial institutions. Greta and other activists published an online petition (which has already reached over a million signatures) with a kind of ultimatum for global leaders against the climate crisis. The text, in an indignant tone, accuses presidents and other global leaders of treason.

When in Scotland… https://t.co/QmSuLgXQ45 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2021

At COP-26, heads of state from around the world discuss proposals to reduce gas emissions and to combat global warming. The president Jair Bolsonaro he did not go to the conference, but sent a video to the event in which he promises a greater cut in emissions by 2030. The forecast, however, does not improve the target compared to what had already been presented in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was signed, climate pact against global warming.