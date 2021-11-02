Palmeiras arena manager accepts Edu Dracena’s invitation to be Santos soccer manager | saints

Santos will have a new football manager. Guilherme Lipi, who worked with the management of the arena at Palmeiras, accepted the invitation made by Edu Dracena and will assume the position in the next few days.

Santos had been without a football manager since Jorge Andrade left last week. The new executive of the folder, Edu Dracena, started the search in recent days and he welcomed the possibility of relying on Guilherme Lipi, with whom he worked at Palmeiras and knows him well.

At Palmeiras, the professional was relevant and was seen as an important part of everyday life, working with the arena. Guilherme Lipi has been working in football since 2007. He divides his trajectory between sports law and match operation management.

“Lawyer, working with soccer since 2007, being 07 (seven) years in the field of sports law and 03 (three) years managing the operation of soccer games. Department and project manager. I love what I do”, says the profile by Guilherme Lipi on LinkedIn.

Rebuilding the football department was one of the missions given to Edu Dracena, who received a “white card” from President Andres Rueda when he was hired.

– We gave it total carte blanche. He’s the football man, he’s responsible in general. Football as a whole. You can bring and fire anyone you want, obviously within budget. Will fit needs with our budget – said Rueda in Dracena’s presentation.

Now, executive Edu Dracena and manager Guilherme Lipi will head the football department at Santos.