Palmeiras in November: team has classics and head-to-head confrontations before the Libertadores final | palm trees

The month of November for Palmeiras will be decisive not only in the Libertadores, but also in the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the game against Flamengo, on the 27th, in Montevideo, for the South American title of 2021, Abel Ferreira’s team will have important clashes for the national competition.

Before the trip to Uruguay, the Palmeirenses will take the field at least five more times through Brasileirão (see list below).

The clash against Atlético-MG, for the 35th round, has not yet had a date set by the CBF – Conmebol regulations provide for the arrival of the Palmeiras and Flamengo delegations in Uruguay by Wednesday, the 24th, which may impact the calendar of Brasileirão.

Vice-leader with 52 points, seven behind Atlético-MG, Verdão will have a streak with two classics (Santos and São Paulo) and clashes against rivals at the top of the table – in addition to Galo, the team takes on Fortaleza, today placed fifth.

Last Sunday, Abel Ferreira was asked about the chances of disputing the national title and stated that the group’s thinking will be game by game. Nine rounds from the end of the tournament, Palmeiras is seven points behind the Atleticans, but with one game more.

The next Palmeiras games: