Paloma Duarte reveals intimacy with Larissa Manoela · TV News

In the cast of Além da Ilusão, Paloma Duarte shared on Instagram some behind-the-scenes details of the upcoming six o’clock soap opera. Interpreter of Heloísa, the actress said that she cultivates a relationship of complicity with Larissa Manoela, protagonist of the plot.

On Monday (1st), the actress opened space to answer questions from fans and was asked if she has already started recording with the ex-SBT. In the serial, Paloma will be the aunt of sisters Elisa and Isadora — both lived by Larissa.

“Not yet, but our relationship is that of mother and daughter, although I play the aunt,” said Paloma, in Stories. The pair recently took a tour of the mall, and Larissa gave the veteran actress a ride.

In a good mood, the artist made a record of the moment and showed that the ex-SBT has a peculiar accessory in the car: she wears a steering wheel protector with jewels. “Guys, it’s Swarovski. Spaceship type on its way to Projac [atualmente chamado de Estúdios Globo], ok?”, he joked at the time.

Paloma also shared some details about her character on Instagram. Without giving away Alessandra Poggi’s plot spoilers, she said she hasn’t done many scenes in the novel yet, but her role “will take work.”

know the plot

In addition to Illusão, one of the six soap operas that will replace Nos Tempos do Imperador in early 2022, it will mark the debut of Larissa Manoela on Globo and will take place in the 1940s.

She will live a romance with the character of Rafael Vitti, a boy who decides to abandon his wealthy life to pursue his dream of being a magician. The serial will be directed by Luiz Henrique Rios.

Davi (Vitti) will perform on the street and, at a certain moment, he will meet the dressmaker Elisa, Larissa’s character. Only she will die. Ten years later, the protagonist will meet this girl’s sister (also played by the actress), Isadora, and will fall in love again. Isadora will only be eight years old when the firstborn in the family leaves them. In the second phase, she will complete 18.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Além da Ilusão and other soap operas.