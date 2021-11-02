Passenger says he was sexually abused by another man on board – Prism

The cases of discussions and even aggressions between passengers and crew registered an alarming escalation, especially during the pandemic.

The blog recently reported that in the United States alone, the FAA, the US aviation control body, has issued more than $1 million in fines to passengers who violate aviation and airport security regulations.

But an occurrence especially reported by The Denver Post drew even more attention for a likely first in the history of commercial aviation.

A passenger allegedly sexually abused another man on a flight from Sacramento to Denver International Airport on Oct. 25, according to a federal court testimony this week.

Robert Glasper III is charged with three federal crimes: sexual contact without permission within the aircraft’s special jurisdiction; lewd, indecent and obscene acts within the special jurisdiction of the aircraft; and inappropriate onslaught within special aircraft jurisdictions.

According to the testimony of the victim and witnesses, Glasper repeatedly touched a male passenger sitting next to him and masturbated on the flight.

The victim reported that Glasper appeared to be “under the influence” of some substance when boarding the plane and said that Glasper “looked lost” as he looked out the window and around, according to the affidavit.

“After the plane doors closed, the victim tried to put on his seat belt, but realized that Glasper was sitting in it. The victim told him, ‘I think you might be sitting on my buckle.’ The victim turned partially around. to release the belt and allow the accused to reach the belt. At that moment, Glasper reached out and grabbed the left side of the victim’s buttocks, giving it a squeeze,” says the official statement received by the court.

The complainant said he was reluctant to draw attention to the situation, according to the testimony.

Glasper allegedly continued to touch the victim’s leg, applying light pressure with his finger while making a “cup movement” with his hand, the statement says. The victim accused Glasper of trying to hold his hand repeatedly “because the victim kept both hands firmly in her lap, Glasper was only able to place her hand on top of the Victim’s hands. The contacts on the Victim’s leg and hands would last from a few seconds to some minutes”.

The occurrence was at the same airport where last week an American Airlines aircraft made an unscheduled landing after a flight attendant having been assaulted by a man and having her nose broken. The flight was going from New York (JFK) to Santa Ana, California.

The victim told authorities that Glasper had repeatedly asked to trade places with him. The plaintiff reported that he believed it was an attempt by Glasper to approach the passenger sitting in his hallway, the affidavit says.

At one point, Glasper allegedly went to the bathroom and returned while continuing his attempts to hold the victim’s hand and touch his leg, according to the affidavit.

The victim said that Glasper started masturbating while exposing himself. The affidavit states that the victim remembered Glasper saying, “look at this” and also asked if the victim would “masturbate”.

Supposedly, Glasper dried his hands and soon after, the victim contacted the flight attendant, being later transferred to a seat further away from the aircraft.

The plane landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8:30 pm on October 25, and Glasper was approached and interrogated by police officers.