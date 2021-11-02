Paulistan will be shown on HBO Max and TNT Sports Stadium

Digital platforms HBO Max and TNT Sports Stadium will offer Paulistão from 2022. The agreement signed with the São Paulo Football Federation also includes the exhibition of the Paulistão Feminine, Paulistão A2 and Under-20 matches.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to content that touches the hearts of our fans. We already have a strong relationship built over the years with other rights and through the strength of our digital platforms. We are very happy to be able to offer such relevant content to millions of Brazilians, with the TNT Sports way of doing,” commented Diego Vieira, Head of Sports at Warner Media Brasil.

The most coveted state in the country reaches its third broadcast partner, after the recent announcement of agreements with YouTube and Record TV. With this agreement, the Paulista Federation consolidates the construction of a new distribution model for Paulistão, expanding the number of partners and ensuring even greater exposure of the competition on all platforms. The Campeonato Paulista had the highest-rated game of the year for the last four consecutive years in São Paulo, among all football competitions in the country.

“Another global giant becomes a partner of São Paulo football. We are very happy to announce HBO Max as Paulistão’s broadcasting partner, which once again shows the strength and relevance of São Paulo clubs”, says Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of FPF.

In all partnerships, the FPF will centralize the production and generation of images of Paulistão for all transmissions, in a model followed by the main competitions in the world. This ensures standardization in production and a unique visual identity in all matches, regardless of who broadcasts, improving the perception of the product for fans and sponsors.

Who conducts the rights negotiation process on behalf of the FPF, in an exclusive manner, is LiveMode, in a work that began in 2018.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia Latin America, a division of WarnerMedia International, creates and distributes premium and popular content to audiences across the region through its consumer brands: Premium (HBO, HBO 2, HBO Family, HBO Pop, HBO Xtreme, HBO + , HBO Signature and HBO Mundi); General Entertainment (TNT, TNT Series, Space, Cinemax, TCM, I.Sat, Warner Channel, TBS, HTV, MuchMusic, Glitz* and truTV); Children (Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Tooncast); Sports (TNT Sports) and News (CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Chile and HLN). In addition, Warner Bros. integrates the WarnerMedia Latin America unit with its four operating areas in the region: television content distribution; home entertainment, cinema and consumer products. The company also owns its own movie label, Particular Crowd, and the digital content brand Raze. In June 2021, the group presented HBO Max in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The direct-to-consumer streaming platform delivers world-class entertainment and the widest range of stories to all audiences from iconic brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., DC and Cartoon Network, among others.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a brand belonging to WarnerMedia Latin America that brings together all the company’s sports content in the region. With an effective presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, TNT Sports reflects all the fans’ passion through its 24/7 proposal and its slogan “Pasión sin Límites” / “Passion without limits”. Through its multiple screens and platforms, they broadcast the AFA (Professional Football League and Women’s Football), CBF (Brasileirão) and ANFP (First and Second Division) tournaments, as well as the main football competitions in Europe (UEFA Champions League, UEFA Nations League, Serie A, UEFA Super Cup and Qatar 2022 Euro Qualifiers, among others). Exclusive events and programmes, digital content and coverage, global focus and a renowned journalistic team and correspondents in Europe complement a proposal designed by and for the fan, where passion and emotion set the heart’s rhythm.

About HBO Max

HBO Max™ is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform that delivers the best quality entertainment. HBO Max features the widest range of stories for all audiences from iconic brands like HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network and more. The streaming platform was initially launched in the United States in May 2020. The global rollout of HBO Max has started in 39 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean and the platform will arrive in Europe later this year and next when the services of streaming from the HBO brand begin to be replaced.