Paysandu crisis: 4 more players ask to leave the club | Sport Para | Online Diary

If the internal environment at Paysandu was not the best, the negative result that occurred in Paraíba, made the situation even worse. Even with a round to go before the end of the decisive quadrangular in Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, the bicolor team no longer has any chance to gain access to Serie B in 2022. With this, more players demonstrated the desire to no longer remain in the squad alviceleste.

After the defeat suffered by Botafogo-PB by a score of 1 x 0, with a goal scored by striker Ederson in the 33rd minute of the 2nd half, four Paysandu players asked to leave the club still in the locker rooms of the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa- PB.

According to information provided by a source, right-back Marcelo, midfielder Ruy and forwards Rafael Grampola and Robinho, already wanted to travel straight to their places of origin, without even returning to Belém with the delegation. However, the request was denied by Papão’s board.

With the arrival of the delegation in Belém, which took place at the end of the morning of this Monday (1st), it is expected that a meeting will be scheduled between the athletes and the managers so that their situations can be defined over the next few days.

If the releases are confirmed, the list of dismissals will increase to a total of six players, since the week before, defensive midfielder Paulinho and forward Rildo were also requesting the request to leave the capital of Pará, which was accepted by the managers of the club.

Officially, within Paysandu, no one comments on the matter. The “law of silence” has lasted more than a week at Curuzu’s stadium. With the defeat suffered by Botafogo-PB, the bicolor team suffers yet another failure and will have to compete in Serie C for the fourth season in a row in the year 2022..

But, it is noteworthy that the season is not over, after all, next weekend, the team led by Wilton Bezerra returns to the field to end its participation in the national competition against Criciúma, at Curuzu. On November 10th, Paysandu will go to the city of Castanhal to play against Japiim, for the Green Cup.