Pedestrians inflict three punishments in one day and lose bread, water and gym · TV News

Monday (1st) was a lot of punishment for the pedestrians of A Fazenda 2021. In less than a day, the participants of the reality show on Record broke the confinement rules three times. As a result, they lost bread, hot water and the right to use the gym.

The first punishment happened in the morning: Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello, chosen by the farmer Sthe Matos to take care of the cow, did not respect the time for taking care of the animal. Therefore, the house will have to spend 24 hours without bread.

At night, Dayane broke the regulations by using the sink in the headquarters bathroom. As she is in the cubicle, she can only use the bathroom in her space. The person’s slip cost her colleagues 24 hours of hot water.

Finally, Solange also tripped while brushing her teeth in the headquarters bathroom. She came to realize her mistake and ran to finish the hygiene in the stall, but the infraction had already been noted by the production, which punished all participants with the academy seal.

Valentina Francavilla noted that taking away the opportunity for pedestrians to do gymnastics seems to have been a hand-picked punishment by the team. Erasmo Viana, one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts on the program, had argued with Solange the night before.

