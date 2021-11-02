Pediatric Society wants more doctors in the SUS to contain deaths – News

A survey produced by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) shows that approximately 95,000 children and adolescents aged up to 19 die in Brazil each year. The institution argues that the high infant and youth mortality rates justify hiring more professionals in the area and claim a restructuring of the SUS (Unified Health System) care model, increasing care to the pediatric ward.

The SBP proposal presented to the federal government is to incorporate from two thousand to three thousand pediatricians in the 18 thousand vacancies of the Doctors for Brazil Program. “Children’s health care policies are still embryonic and, therefore, children and adolescents continue to die in their thousands as a result of diseases for which there is treatment, such as parasitic diseases, lack of assistance during childbirth and viral infections” , argues the president of the SBP, Luciana Rodrigues Silva.

According to the survey, between 2010 and 2020, there were more than 28.6 million hospitalizations in the SUS in the pediatric population, an average of 2.6 million services of this type per year. The main reasons for the occupation of beds were diseases related to the respiratory system (21%), followed by care related to childbirth and puerperium (20%), infectious and parasitic diseases (12%), diseases related to the perinatal period (10% ) and external causes (8%).

“The high volume of hospitalizations due to respiratory diseases and related to childbirth and the puerperium suggests the fragility of the Primary Care network, which could diagnose the problems and refer them to treatment before complications impose themselves”, says the SBP representation to the Ministry of Health. The institution also defends the inclusion of one pediatrician for every four or six Family Health teams (ESF), which would represent three to four thousand new posts.

The entity maintains that there is no shortage of qualified doctors to work in the area. According to the 2018 Medical Demography of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), Brazil has a high density of pediatricians, an average of 20.8 specialists per group of 100,000 inhabitants.

The index, according to the SBP, is comparable to that of European countries with higher rates of socioeconomic development. In Maranhão, for example, the density is 7.4/100 thousand, but the percentage is comparable to that of countries like Canada and Australia. “Despite the existence of qualified and trained human resources, the presence of pediatricians in the SUS is still low, which translates into an insufficient number of consultations in childcare”, argues the society.

The lack of adequate care can be seen in the high number of deaths from undiagnosed diseases. From 1999 to 2018, abnormal findings (unspecified) in clinical and laboratory tests accounted for the fifth leading cause of death in children and adolescents, totaling 105.4 thousand losses. “These are undiagnosed deaths, which could be avoided with regular monitoring carried out by professionals specialized in children’s health”, highlights pediatrician Luciana.

Proposal

In addition to expanding the number of pediatricians working in Primary Care, the SBP brings a proposal to operationalize the demand. The division of specialists would be guided by regional characteristics of access and the existence of an integrated and organized network among the municipalities.

In 50% of the workload, pediatricians should dedicate themselves to activities for the promotion, prevention and early diagnosis in early childhood. The remainder of the journey would be distributed to care for patients of other age groups in pediatrics (from 7 to 19 years old) and other hospital demands in the community.

Although society idealizes one pediatrician for every four FHS, the proposal provides for the progressive implementation, starting with one specialist in the area for every ten teams.

The expected results are a gradual improvement of epidemiological indicators in the pediatric population, reduction of infant deaths and hospitalizations, early identification of diagnoses and, consequently, the generation of citizens with better conditions to contribute actively, highlights Luciana. “Including these professionals in Primary Care is an inalienable condition to ensure the health and well-being of children and adolescents.”

O R7 sought the Ministry of Health, but there was no return until the last update of this text.