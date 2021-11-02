“People love me. Have you seen my motorcycle rides?”

posted on 11/01/2021 3:13 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

During an interview with an Italian journalist, President Jair Bolsonaro stated, this Monday (1/11), that “the Brazilian people love him”. The Chief Executive used as a basis for his statement the supporters who accompany him on motorcycles across the country and announced that he will take another trip to Paraná this weekend.

“People love me. Have you seen my motorcycle tours in Brazil? How many motorcycle tours? Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists accompany me. Just like Saturday I’ll be in Paraná taking another motorcycle tour. The people accompany us,” he claimed.

Bolsonaro was also questioned about covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) and countered that the intent was “political”, in order to erode the government.

“Accusing me of killing Indians, killing people, falsifying documents. I didn’t participate in the purchase of anything, they accused me of attempted bribery. They turned my whole life around, they found nothing. Their big problem is that we govern with honesty. Who knew? , Brazil has been without corruption for three years. They accuse me of everything, prove nothing.”

The president also defended the non-existent early treatment, which has no proven scientific efficacy. “I took hydroxychloroquine. Millions of people took it, those who took it had no problem, but hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were politicized in such a way that they began to persecute doctors who prescribed this medicine. The truth: it cures, it cured me,” he said.

Finally, he said that Brazil is experiencing a “serious problem” of inflation, but he attributed to governors: “It is a consequence of ‘stay at home’, ‘we’ll see the economy later'”.