Perrone: “Fagner and Fabio Santos owe a lot to Corinthians” – 11/02/2021

In the sweaty victory by 1 to 0 over Chapecoense this Monday (1st), Corinthians had a lackluster performance of some of its main players. In the most emblematic case, midfielder Renato Augusto had a discreet participation in the match, but played out of his position and played as a center forward. In the case of the full-backs, Fagner and Fábio Santos were also bad.

At Corinthians Live, program of UOL Sport after Timão’s games, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone discussed the below-than-expected performance of the team’s starting full-backs. Commentators criticized the latest performances by Fagner and Fábio Santos.

“Fagner and Fábio Santos owe a lot. I don’t know what Sylvinho told them, but these two guys had to push the team forward against Chapecoense,” said Perrone, complaining about the lack of offensive action between the two. of the lantern of Brasileirão.

For Vitão, the case of the right-back draws more attention. “I make bigger criticisms of Fagner. He’s very bad, it’s not new, and he’s not playing anything. Sylvinho has a lot of blame in the registry for several things, but the one that Fagner doesn’t support I think is exaggerated. Du Queiroz played at full-back, he supported. It’s more a technical issue from Fagner, who is a little lazy. Fábio Santos, who was never a supporter, arrives more often than Fagner,” he emphasized.

Perrone added that the duel against Chapecoense was a good opportunity for Fagner to help the attack, but he owed it. “I’m surprised by Fagner. It was a game for him to play with. He’s a player who has quality. He was supposed to go up and make it happen, to torment Chape’s defense and nothing like that happened. It’s a strange thing. He seems to be doing it. always with the handbrake on,” observed the UOL columnist.

The options for the pair, however, are far from ideal, as highlighted by Vitão. “Corinthians is very bad on the flanks. There is a mystery. On the left, Piton, when he played, did not do well and is a player who needs to be better worked. On the right, João Pedro was hired and didn’t even make his debut. . I don’t know what the solution is,” he concluded.

