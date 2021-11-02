Petrobras denies Bolsonaro about increase in fuel prices – 11/01/2021 – News

Petrobras denied this Monday (11) the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) regarding the increase in fuel prices in the next 20 days. A few hours after the statement, the state-owned company said that “there is no decision taken” on the matter.

Magnus Birth

During the morning, the president made a statement to journalists in Italy that Petrobras intends to make a new readjustment in fuel prices. The increase would take effect in 20 days. The declaration came after a meeting of the G20, a group that brings together the world’s largest economies. “Petrobras continuously monitors the markets, which includes, among other procedures, the daily analysis of the behavior of our prices in relation to international quotations”, informed the company.

Petrobras highlighted that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions and that there was no deliberation by the Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) on the matter. According to the company, the readjustments are influenced by the movement of the international oil market and the exchange rate.

The company sent a statement to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to deny the president’s speech.

With information from Portal Metrópoles