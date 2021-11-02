Petrobras dividend to reduce diesel price

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (1) that the federal government is not interested in the dividends received from Petrobras’ profits and that he is talking to the economic team so that these resources are reverted to reduce the price of diesel.

During a visit to Italy, Bolsonaro also said in an interview with journalists that he received unofficial information that in 20 days the state-owned company will promote a new readjustment in fuel prices, and warned that this cannot happen.

High diesel prices are one of the reasons given by truck driver leaders for the call for a strike this Monday, November 1st.

High diesel price

A liter of diesel was sold at 5.214 reais per liter, on average, at the country’s gas stations in October, up 5.76% from September, with the market reflecting high oil prices in the fuel sold by Petrobras, according to a survey of the Ticket Log (IPTL).

It was the sixth consecutive monthly increase, according to a survey by the Edenred Brasil fleet management brand.

When the value is compared to the average of October last year, the increase reaches 42% in pumps, a situation that has provoked protests from truckers, who plan to stop work next Monday.

Petrobras Profit

Petrobras posted a profit of R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year. Thus, it reversed the loss of the same period last year.

The resumption of consumption of gasoline and diesel oil, as vaccination progresses in the country, also helped the oil company to fatten up its cash flow. In addition, the state company had extra money that entered into an agreement signed with Chinese partners in the pre-salt and some tax benefits.