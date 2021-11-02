Petrobras needs to offer “sacrifice dose” to lower fuel prices

The secretary of the Finance Department of Ceará (Sefaz-CE), Fernanda Pacobahyba, spoke once again in a tone of demand to Petrobras. According to her, the state-owned company will have to offer a “sacrifice dose” to reduce the cost of fuel.

Fernanda also says that the measure that freezes the ICMS charge on fuel for 90 days will serve to “unmask the fallacy and the lie that has been told, but evidently by President Bolsonaro”. The statements made by the owner of Sefaz-CE were made in the program O POVO no Rádio, on the Radio THE PEOPLE/CBN.

“So far Petrobras has not brought any kind of signal. But I think this is having an extraordinary political cost for the Federal Government, there is an evident wear and I think it is important that they call some brilliant minds in our country to think,” he points out.

On the ICMS, he recognizes that the measure of freezing states does not solve it, but it would be a sign. Fernanda recognizes that the state tax is not low and really weighs on the price, but since 2019, the states have moved to solve this and other tax problems through a comprehensive tax reform. “We believe in uniform tax rates.”

Understand

The value of the base price for charging ICMS on fuels will be frozen for 90 days. The decision was announced by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) after unanimous approval. The measure runs between November 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022. Now, the finance secretaries now expect Petrobras to sit at the negotiating table brokered by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, and also freeze their prices for the same time course.

Currently, the values ​​on which the ICMS is levied are obtained through a biweekly price survey at the service stations. The states calculate the Weighted Average Price to the Final Consumer (PMPF) of fuels and send the information to Confaz. The amounts serve as a calculation basis for ICMS taxation purposes.

The head of Sefaz-CE, Fernanda Pacobahyba, was the one who led the debates for approval of this initiative. She points out that the current biweekly adjustment logic changes to a quarterly one. The measure does not generate loss of revenue, this would only happen if Petrobras readjusts fuel prices once again.

The measure comes as a response to the project approved by the Chamber, which, in practice, changes the calculation of this base price, making its periodicity delayed by two years. According to calculations by the Department of Finance of Ceará, the loss would exceed R$ 680 million and the return to the final consumer would be minimal.

In Ceará, the average price of regular gasoline in the last week was quoted at R$ 5.981, with a maximum of R$ 6.99. In the same period, the average price of diesel oil was R$4.94, with a maximum reaching R$5.19.

A meeting between Petrobras and the states, with the intermediation of the president of the Senate, would take place on Thursday, 28, but the state-owned company did not confirm its presence and a new date should be set. Fernanda highlights Pacheco’s interest in the issue and his conciliatory bearing. It also takes the opportunity to criticize the proposal approved in the Chamber of Deputies and Petrobras’ lack of transparency with its pricing policy.

