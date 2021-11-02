Petrobras rebuts Bolsonaro and says it does not anticipate price increases

During a visit to the Italian city, the president said he knew ‘unofficially’ of a new adjustment in fuel values ​​planned by the state-owned company in 20 days

Tânia Rêgo/Brazil Agency The State also stated that it aims to practice competitive prices and that it ‘avoids the immediate transfer of external volatilities’



THE Petrobras stated that it does not anticipate the decisions regarding the readjustment in the fuel price and clarified that there is no decision taken by the Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not been announced to the market. The positioning of the state-owned company took place this Monday, 1st, after the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to say that the company plans a new increase in 20 days. “Petrobras already announces, I know unofficially, a new readjustment in 20 days. This can not happen. We can’t stand it, because the price of fuel is linked to inflation,” said Bolsonaro during a visit to the city of Anguillara Veneta. “Petrobras, in relation to news published in the media regarding expectations of new readjustments in fuel prices, clarifies that product price adjustments are made in the normal course of its business and follow its current commercial policies,” stated the state-owned company in communicated. Petrobras also stated that it seeks to practice competitive prices “while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility caused by cyclical events.”