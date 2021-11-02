Petrobras to announce new readjustment in fuel prices, says Bolsonaro – Negócios

Petrobras to announce a new readjustment in fuel prices in the next 20 days. That’s what President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said on Monday (1), in Italy, after a G20 meeting. Information is from the portal metropolises.

The information was released after Bolsonaro was asked about the truck drivers’ strike, which started on Monday (1) in the country. “I’m following, we are following. Now, I have news for you, I’m in a hurry, Petrobras is already announcing, I know unofficially, a new readjustment in about 20 days.”

“This can not happen. We can’t stand it because it is linked… The price of fuel is linked to inflation, you mentioned inflation, you lose purchasing power and the population does not have their salary preserved over the last few years. The poorest suffer,” said the president.

President defends privatization again

After the G20 meeting, Bolsonaro visited the municipality of Anguillara Vêneta, in northern Italy, where his paternal great-grandfather was born. At the site, he was asked if the priority in returning to Brazil would be Auxílio Brasil – a program that should replace Bolsa Família. The president responded that the focus will be the price of fuel.

“This week will be a tough game with Petrobras, because I nominate the president, I mean, he has to go through the council, I’m not the one who nominates, and everything bad happens there falls into my lap. What’s good, nothing falls into my lap. The ideal — I spoke with Paulo Guedes — is for us to privatize Petrobras. This is the ideal, in my opinion, which should happen. Now, that’s not putting it on the shelf and selling it tomorrow. This process will take more than a year”, he said.

Also according to Bolsonaro, the “villain of the price of fuel” in the country is the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), defending the freezing of taxes. Last week, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved the freezing of the amount of ICMS charged on fuel sales for three months.