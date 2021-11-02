Petrol: Brasília is the capital with the 3rd highest price increase in the country, according to ANP | Federal District

Between October 17th and 30th to regular gasoline in the Federal District had an increase of 5%, on average, in price. The percentage is the third highest among the country’s capitals, according to a survey by the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), released this Monday (1). The biggest increase occurred in Goiânia, 7% ( see ranking below ).

The increase occurred during the period in which Petrobras applied a 7.04% readjustment to the cost of distributors at the refineries. The new values ​​began to take effect last Tuesday (26).

The ANP monitors prices every seven days. In a survey carried out last week – from Sunday (24) to Saturday (30) – the liter of fuel in the DF was found for R$ 6.89 on average, reaching 7.19 at the most expensive stations. Last week, the average price was BRL 6.58, and the maximum was BRL 6.99.

Gasoline in the heights: how long will the price of fuel go up?

This Monday (1st), the day that has not yet gone through the agency’s survey, the price of gasoline in the capital has already increased more, and reaches R$ 7.29.

*The ANP did not disclose the values ​​of Vitória (ES) until the last update of this article.

Among the factors considered by Petrobras to calculate the price at refineries is the value of oil in the national market and the dollar.

As compensation, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) approved last Friday (29) the 90-day freeze of the so-called “weighted average price to the final consumer”. It is on this average price that the State Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales is levied.

However, for specialists, the measure has a limited effect, as other price components may continue to undergo changes, such as the exchange rate variation.

What makes gasoline and diesel prices go up?