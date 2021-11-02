Pfizer forecasts $29 billion of Covid-19 vaccine sales in 2022

Pfizer announced on Tuesday (2) a forecast of US$ 29 billion in sales of its vaccine against covid-19 for 2022, a better value than expected, and said it is trying to sign more agreements with countries for the vaccine developed in partnership with the German BioNTech.

The company said that while it has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses by 2022, it currently expects sales of 1.7 billion doses by 2022, suggesting the forecast could increase as Pfizer signs more vaccine deals.

Pfizer, which shares vaccine expenses and earnings equally with partner BioNTech, has also raised its vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion in 2021, indicating the vaccine will represent up to 44% of its total sales for the year.

Wall Street predicted, on average, sales of $22.15 billion with the vaccine in 2022, according to eight analysts interviewed by Refinitiv.

Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine, which was the first to receive US authorization when it was released for emergency use in December, has become one of the most widely used vaccines in the United States and Europe.

Its sales have vastly outpaced rivals Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, who are facing production hurdles and safety concerns.

Pfizer’s vaccine is recommended or the only one allowed for use in younger populations in many countries, said the company’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten.

The company is on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of about 3 billion it plans to produce this year.