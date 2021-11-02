Phone Cleaning App: Four Options to Clean Your Android | Apps

Mobile cleaning apps can improve the performance of Android devices. Available for download from the Google Play Store, apps like Norton Clean, Google Files and CCleaner allow you to delete unnecessary media, uninstall little-used apps, stop background apps to free up memory and even check suspicious programs on your phone. The features streamline the cleaning process, preventing the user from performing actions manually.

Despite bringing interesting functions, some applications to clean cell phone require a lot of the system, which can cause crashes and slow down the device. Therefore, the use of this type of tool requires some care. One solution to avoid future problems is to delete the program right after use. In the list below, the TechAll has set four apps to clean the phone available for Android that can help free up device memory.

Android Cleaning Apps: See 4 Options to Optimize Your Phone

Easy to navigate, the Norton Clean application can be downloaded for free from the Play Store and promises to be a good option to remove unwanted files from the phone. The program is able to scan the expendable files on the device to optimize the system. For this, however, it is necessary to allow the platform to access the device’s media.

Norton Clean: Phone Clean App lets you scan unwanted files to free up space on Android

To check if unnecessary media is taking up storage space on your device, tap on the refresh arrow icon. By pressing the “View unwanted files” button, you can check what is filling the Android memory. Norton Clean also lets you manage apps you no longer use by uninstalling them directly from the app.

Google Files is yet another app to clean your phone that helps you optimize your device and free up space on your smartphone. On the bottom tab of the app, tap on “Free up memory” to check the program’s suggestions. There, you can uninstall little-used apps, delete duplicate files and delete old screenshots.

Google Files: Phone cleaner app allows you to check little used files and apps to free up memory

To do this, just click on the folder, select unnecessary media and move them to the trash. Remember that items sent to the trash can be redeemed within 30 days. Interested in accessing the trash and deleting all files should access the sandwich menu in the upper left corner of the screen. Then you need to tap on “Recycle Bin”, mark the circle next to “All items” and then click on “Delete”.

CCleaner is another easy-to-use application to clean cell phone. The platform allows you to check how much memory is being used on the device and how much free space is still available. To use the app, tap on “Start here” and grant the required permissions. Like Norton Clean, CCleaner also needs access to the device’s photos, media and files to look for unnecessary items that take up memory.

App CCleaner organizes apps and media into separate folders and gives tips on how to save space on your phone

To clean your device, just tap on “Quick Clean” and check the items suggested by CCleaner. On the home screen, the app still has the “Optimize”, “Tips”, “Media” and “Applications” tabs. In “Optimize” you can stop apps that are running in the background. In “Media” you can check which photos are of poor quality and can be deleted. The “Applications” folder allows you to check which apps consume the most resources. Finally, in “Tips”, CCleaner shows you tricks to save space on your cell phone.

Droid Optimizer can also help keep your phone clean by optimizing your device’s performance. The platform helps free up cell phone memory by analyzing apps open in the background. To start using the app, accept the required permissions and click the blue button at the bottom of the screen. The app has five action buttons on the main screen: “Clean”, “Automatic”, “App Manager”, “Privacy Advisor” and “Touch Speed ​​Up”.

The Droid Optimizer has a tab called "Privacy Advisor" that allows you to check suspicious mobile apps

In “Clean” it is possible to apply immediate actions to improve the phone’s performance, such as cleaning app cache and stopping programs running in the background. The “Automatic” button allows you to schedule automatic cell cleaning every hour or overnight, for example. In “App Manager” you can check permissions required by apps and uninstall them. The “Privacy Advisor” function scans for suspicious apps. The “Tap Speed ​​Up” button closes apps in the background to free up memory.

Ready. These are cell cleaning apps. Now that you know four options, you can choose one of them and start optimizing your Android performance.

