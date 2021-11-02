Phone on Black Friday: which iPhone to buy?

When we think about smartphones to work with audio and video, iPhones still stand out as the best options due to software optimizations and superior quality of available applications. Those who also seek higher quality in publications on digital social networks tend to opt for Apple devices.

With Black Friday 2021 approaching, the great opportunity for you to acquire the iPhone you’ve dreamed of is coming. And if you plan to buy a cell phone on Black Friday this year, you should be aware of current prices and promotional prices that may arise.

Check out our suggestions for Apple models to take advantage of on Smartphone Black Friday:

Smartphone Apple iPhone 12, 128GB

It features a glossy 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and Ceramic Shield, which is four times more drop resistant. Amazing shots in low light with Night mode on all cameras.

The iPhone 12 has a Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The device is equipped with the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chip, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Apple does not report battery capacity, but claims the device is capable of playing videos for up to 17 hours.

On the rear cameras we have a wide-angle and an ultra-angle sensor, both with 12 MP. Features include 2x optical and 5x digital zoom, portrait mode with advanced bokeh (software adjustable), optical stabilization, night mode, and smart HDR with scene correction. The front camera is also 12 MP.

Smartphone Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 128GB

The iPhone 12 Mini accommodates great features with the same functionality as the iPhone 12 in a compact 5.4-inch design.

A surprising Apple cell phone is the iPhone 12 Mini. It has pretty much the same specs as the larger model. We have the same Apple A14 Bionic chip, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and Super Retina XDR OLED screen, but this time with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 5.4 inches. In this case, the reduction in screen size provides a slightly higher pixel density than on the iPhone 12.

The rear and front cameras are exactly the same as those found on the larger model (cited above). Other features shared between the two models are water and dust resistance, Face ID, and 20W quick recharge compatibility. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Mini can play videos for up to 15 consecutive hours.

Smartphone Apple iPhone 11, 256GB

Perfect for those who need more storage, the Smartphone Apple iPhone 11 has 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The model has a 12MP front camera and 12MP rear dual camera, in addition to a 3110mAh battery.

Even being older, the iPhone 11 is still a good option to be purchased on Black Friday Smartphone. The model features the Apple A13 Bionic chip, has 4 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (in this version) and a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen, with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels.

The camera’s capabilities are very similar to previous models, with two rear sensors, one wide-angle and one ultra-angle, both with 12 MP. Features 2x optical and 5x digital zoom, portrait mode with advanced bokeh (adjustable via software), optical stabilization, night mode, and smart HDR are also present, but without the improvements of newer models.

Another similarity to the latest models is the 12 MP front camera and Face ID. Apple claims the iPhone 11 can play videos uninterrupted for 17 hours. Even though it was released in 2019, an iPhone 11 on Black Friday is still a good buy.

Smartphone Apple iPhone SE 2020, 64GB

The iPhone SE is Apple’s most affordable model. It has a 4.7 inch screen, 64GB of memory, wireless charging, touch id, 12 MP camera with portrait mode, among others.

The iPhone SE 2020 may be the best option among all mobile phones on sale that may appear on Black Friday 2021. This Apple phone has powerful hardware, bringing features similar to the 11th generation, but in a compact body.

The model features an Apple A13 Bionic chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen with a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels. This Apple phone has a 12MP rear camera, with 5x digital zoom, optical stabilization, portrait mode with advanced bokeh and smart HDR. The front camera has 7 MP. There are also features like water and dust resistance and Touch ID. According to Apple, iPhone SE 2020 can play videos for up to 13 consecutive hours.

Have you decided which Apple phone to buy? Keep an eye on deals to find the best phone on Black Friday.