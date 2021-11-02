Pianist Nelson Freire’s body will be veiled this Tuesday at Rio Municipal Theater | Rio de Janeiro

The wake of pianist Nelson Freire will be in the foyer of Theatro Municipal, this Tuesday (2), from 11 am to 4 pm. The ceremony will be open to the public. Afterwards, Nelson’s body will be buried at the Memorial do Carmo, in Caju, in the North Zone of the city, at 5 pm.

Freire, 77 years old, died at home, in Joatinga, in the West Zone of Rio, in the early hours of this Monday (1). The pianist’s cause of death was not disclosed.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

He leaves a widower, the doctor Miguel Rosário, and a brother.

1 de 3 Pianist Nelson Freire performs at the festive opening of the Londrina International Music Festival — Photo: International Music Festival/Disclosure Pianist Nelson Freire performs at the festive opening of the Londrina International Music Festival — Photo: International Music Festival/Disclosure

Born in Minas Gerais on October 18, 1944, Nelson Freire started playing the piano at the age of 3, watching his sister study the instrument. Two years later, he did his first recital, at the Municipal Theater of São João Del Rei.

That night, his parents worried that he would sleep before the performance and made a point of massaging his hands to ward off the cold.

Nelson’s talent took him to Europe at the age of 12 to study with the best teachers. At 15, he gave his first concerts.

Acclaimed by European critics, Nelson performed with the best orchestras in the world and became one of the great interpreters of Beethoven. He was also known for being a great interpreter of chopin.

For decades, Nelson refused to make recordings. For him, the music only happened live, in front of the audience. From 2001, he started to release great records, such as the one dedicated to the work of Debussy. He also made interpretations of the work of Villa-Lobos.

2 of 3 Nelson Freire performs alongside the Philharmonic of Minas Gerais in Boa Esperança, where he was born — Photo: Samantha Silva / G1 Nelson Freire performs alongside the Philharmonic of Minas Gerais in Boa Esperança, where he was born — Photo: Samantha Silva / G1

Nelson Freire played in the Argentine pianist Martha Argerich her great friend and artistic partner, with whom she toured several times and performed in two piano pieces.

Nelson Freire never stopped studying. He spent most of his time at home, alone, exercising and developing the technique that made him one of the greatest pianists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

In 2003, filmmaker João Moreira Salles released a documentary about Freire’s life and work. The film shows the routine and world tours of the greatest Brazilian pianist of his time. The public gets to know childhood, the first chords and the sacrifices made by the family.

The film is available on Globoplay.

Pianist Nelson Freire returns to the stage where he performed his first concert

In 2012, he returned to the stage of São João Del Rei where he performed his first concert, after 62 years (remember above).

The presentation, in the Music Project at the Museum, had disputed places and was also shown in a cinema in the city.

“It’s a huge show of affection, a very touching thing. I am so grateful, thrilled to think that I was here 62 years ago. It’s a huge step, a lifetime,” he said at the time.

Book about pianist Nelson Freire is released in Belo Horizonte

In 2015, writer Ricardo Fiúza released a book about the life and work of Nelson Freire. The two had been friends since the 1950s. The result of more than 20 years of work became the book “Nelson Freire: the person and the artist”.

“At the age of five, he listened to his older sister play. She came out of the piano. He climbed slowly, very carefully, and played what she had just played”, said Ricardo Fiúza.

Among the commendations and distinctions received by Nelson Freire, the ones for Citizen of Rio, Knight of the Order of Rio Branco, Medal Pedro Ernesto, Knight of the Legion of Honor of France, Commander of Arts and Letters of France, Medal of the City of Paris and the City of Buenos Aires, in addition to the title of honorary doctorate from the Faculty of Music at UFRJ.

Rio Youth Orchestra accompanies Nelson Freire’s rehearsal

In 2018, young people from the Baixada Fluminense Symphonic Orchestra accompanied a rehearsal by the pianist at the Municipal Theater. He stated that playing in Brazil was special.

“Is different. I have to make an effort to concentrate. Besides the thrill of being here, where I’ve been so many times. The first time I stepped on this stage was in 1953,” Nelson said.

He spoke about the importance of culture for the formation of young people.

“The doctor takes care of your body, the teacher educates you and the artist feeds your spirit. And there are three things that are not valued in Brazil, unfortunately. Seeing those children leaving an environment of stray bullets, violence, misery, is good. And my dream is to see this theater full of these children”, said Nelson.

International press highlights the death of pianist Nelson Freire; see repercussion

3 of 3 Cover of the album ‘Encores’, by Nelson Freire — Photo: Publicity Cover of the album ‘Encores’, by Nelson Freire — Photo: Disclosure

In 2019, when he completed 75 years of life and 70 years of career, Freire released on his birthday, on October 18, the album “Encores”.

The following month, the pianist took a tumble when he tripped on a Portuguese stone sidewalk at Posto 3, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio. The musician fractured his arm and underwent surgery at the Copa D’Or Hospital , in Copacabana, in the South Zone.