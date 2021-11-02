Pix and Open Banking: how to use payment initiator? See the step by step

(Unsplash)

SAO PAULO – This Friday (29th) phase 3 of Open Banking in Brazil begins: the main change in the consumer’s life is the integration with Pix, an instant payment system. O InfoMoney has already produced a report explaining what this new stage is about and also detailing the security issue.

Pix has been steadily gaining traction: the number of users has grown by 166% since the feature’s launch, while the number of transactions rose from 33.5 million in November to 1.04 billion in September.

The implementation and adoption of Open Banking, in turn, is slower: on the 24th, the initial implementation of phase 2 was completed, which in practice allows the sharing of registration data and transaction data for credit cards and credit operations. only 10% of customers (PF and Legal) of the institution of data origin, 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Phase 3 will be even more fragmented. As of October 29th, only customers selected by account holders will be able to try out the payment initiation feature with Pix, with limits of R$1,000 per transaction being allowed to make payments only on business days (learn more here).

But beyond the rules of use, another question that arises is: what will the customer experience journey be like step by step? In other words, what will the customer find in terms of screens and processes when using Pix in the Open Banking ecosystem?

Open Banking Brasil, the country’s Open Banking governance website, has published the user experience manual that shows what consumers will find in general.

Step by step

The journey of sharing data in Open Banking using the payment initiator has 6 main steps: consent, authentication, confirmation, effecting and the two redirects between the institutions involved.

Suppose you are going to make a payment. It all starts at the payment initiating institution (or receiving institution in the scheme) chosen by you – which could be a messaging app, an account aggregator, among other services, for example.

It requests payment transaction information and asks for your authorization to access the data.

Step 2: first redirect

The consumer is redirected from the institution initiating payments to the transmitting institution where he holds his transaction account, that is, the account where the money is (checking, savings or payments account).

Step 3: authentication

After redirecting to the institution where the user has their account, they must access it as they are used to – using the same access methods and level of security, whether biometrics, facial recognition or password, for example.

The institution where the user holds their account displays payment information. The customer needs to check the data, and confirm the transaction. The consumer always has the option to deny the transaction if they do not agree with the information displayed.

Step 5: second redirect

The consumer is redirected from the institution where he has his account to the institution initiating payments where the process started.

The payment initiating institution will display the payment confirmation. This is the last step.

Check out the scheme taken from the User Experience Manual published on the Open Banking Brasil governance website.

(Reproduction / User Experience Manual – Open Banking Brazil)

This process promises to be fast, and payment promises to be made in seconds, after all, it happens via Pix at this point in phase 3.

It is important to emphasize that each participating institution will be able to customize the journey with their colors, logo, extra security and verification processes, for example, among other details.

So you can find some change from this basic standard that the BC and the governance teams have released, but the logic is always that. The user will always have to consent to their data and approve the transaction in the environment of the institution that holds their transaction account (checking, savings or payments account).

