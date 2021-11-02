PIX has new rules! See what changes in your transitions from now on

The instant payment method Pix will be turning one year old in November, and will now have new rules. At changes they became effective last Friday (29th) for all customers.

Pix is ​​currently the most popular way to perform financial transfers. Recently, the Central Bank (BC) announced that new rules would be implemented in the payment system.

At the time, the bank determined that transactions would be limited, being it is possible to transfer up to R$1,000 between the hours of 20:00 and 5:00. In addition, users now also need to comply with requirements. The BC stated that the measure will make operations easier.

Understand the changes in Pix

O Open Banking is one of the novelties of Pix, the service will enable the system to share payment data immediately and with greater security.

Pix in e-commerce purchases, on the other hand, promises to make life easier for many people. Consumers can now make payments via Pix on e-commerce sites without accessing the bank’s application.

The new additions also favor apps and sites and purchases that may now offer Pix as a payment option.

Like the most popular food app in the country, iFood, before, the user who chose to pay via Pix received the key, a code or QR code and needed to exit the app, access the bank account in order to carry out the transaction.

Like Open Banking the transaction is carried out in the service’s app. For this, it is necessary to use the user’s authorization. Meanwhile, payment authorization is being made by the bank.

A not so new novelty

O Open Banking works since February, being implemented in phases. In the first phase, information about services, products, service channels, branches and location was allowed to be shared.

In the second stage, which took effect on August 13, it allowed the sharing of records and transactions between financial institutions.

And on third phase, which started a little while ago, involves payments with instant payment. The fourth stage, scheduled for this year, in December, should allow the exchange of information on foreign exchange, pension, insurance and investment services.