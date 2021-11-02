Players turn pause on Returnal into a save • Eurogamer.pt

Players finally got the desired save for Returnal, although it wasn’t officially.

Through the v2 of Returnal, an update released last week, Housemarque implemented the suspend the cycle feature, which allows you to create a point from which you can return to play when you have to stop mid-game to exit and that implies turn off the console.

Now, Joseph Yaden and other players have discovered that they can turn that loop’s suspension point into a save that can be used over and over again and doesn’t force you to start from the beginning.

The method, tested and confirmed by other players, involves suspending Returnal which creates a point from which you can play again. After sending your save to the cloud, just retrieve the save from the cloud when you kill and you start from that suspension point you created and not from the ship at the beginning.

Although this is not the most practical way to play Returnal and even contradict the creators’ philosophies, it will certainly be necessary for some to finally enjoy and complete Returnal.

I?ve gotta say? this method is singlehandedly getting me through Returnal. I know people are mad that I?m not playing it ?the right? way, but I don?t have time to continuously die and restart over and over. I?m now enjoying it because of this and I think that?sa positive thing. https://t.co/VnKumA7dIh — Joseph Yaden (@JosephYaden) October 31, 2021