”Pnis plant” blooms for the first time in over 20 years in the Netherlands – International

A rare plant, known as the ‘penis plant’, has flourished in a Dutch garden after more than 20 years. (photo: Hortus botanicus Leiden/Instagram/Reproduction) An



rare plant



, known as ‘



penis plant’



, it has flourished in a Dutch garden after more than 20 years. Amorphophallus decus-silvae is six years old and was cultivated by volunteer Rudmer Postma. According to the botanical garden at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands, this is only the third time the species has bloomed in Europe since 1997.

The garden team first noticed a flower bud in mid-September, and in just over a month it had grown from about half a meter tall to six feet. With a narrow stem, the plant has a strong smell, defined in a statement from the botanical garden as the smell of



‘rotten meat’



, which makes it attract flies.

“First, it blooms female: the sppix (the white, phallus-shaped part of the inflorescence) heats up and emits a pungent smell of rotting flesh. Flies and other pollinators love this scent and migrate to the plant. So the plant blooms poorly. : it produces pollen, which covers the flies. After flowering, the flies, covered with pollen, leave for the next meal,” explains the statement.

In 1993 and 1997, the same species, but a different plant, last flowered in Hortus Leiden. According to the team, few botanical gardens have Amorphophallus decus-silvae in their collection, making flowering of the plant particularly rare.

Source





The plant’s close relatives include Amorphophallus gigas and Amorphophallus titanum, or the corpse plant, the latter being well known for its own stench during the flowering period. The ‘pnis plant’ native to Indonesia, a place rich in tropical forests.

The plant is difficult to flower because it needs specific conditions such as a very hot and very humid environment. Even so, Hortus volunteer Postma managed to bring the plant to this point.