Poder bench defends Alcolumbre’s removal from the CCJ presidency

Request takes place after a report shows that the congressman would have employed phantom servers in his office for five years; senator talks about ‘defamatory campaign’

Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency Davi Alcolumbre, who was president of the Senate, now heads the House Constitution and Justice Committee



In a statement released this Monday, 1st, the bench of We can at the federal Senate defends the senator’s removal David Alcolumbre of the presidency of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) after a complaint against the parliamentarian. The request comes after Veja magazine published a report showing that the politician had employed phantom servants in his office for a period of five years. According to the text, Alcolumbre would have raised at least BRL 2 million with the practice, considered illegal. It would be a kind of cracked, a scheme in which parliamentarians hire people to work in their offices by collecting part of their salary. Also in the statement, the caption points out that the removal of the presidency of the CCJ it will allow the senator to “defend himself fully”, without prejudice to the work of the commission.

A criminal report requesting the investigation of the situation was presented to the Federal Court of Justice by Senator Alessandro Vieira. Podes also informed that the allegations will also be investigated by the Senate Ethics Council. Davi Alcolumbre, also in a statement, said he was “suffering an unprecedented smear campaign.” “I have never, under any circumstances, at any time, dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the aforementioned facts, which I only learned about now, on the occasion of this report. I will take the necessary steps for the competent authorities to investigate the facts”.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins