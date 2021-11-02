Podes bench in the Senate defends that Davi Alcolumbre be removed from the CCJ

× Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency

Through an official note, the group of Podemos in the Senate recently defended the immediate removal of the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), accused of supposed cracking practice.

Over the weekend, Veja magazine revealed that the congressman received at least R$ 2 million through the scheme. According to the report, six women they were hired as advisors, but never worked in the Senate.

“Measure [afastamento de Alcolumbre] it has two purposes: to allow the Senator to defend himself fully and, at the same time, not hinder the regular progress of the work of the most important committee of the House”, says the note signed by nine parliamentarians of the acronym.

“The complaints, which are already the subject of criminal news to the Federal Supreme Court, must also be investigated by the Ethics Council of the Federal Senate, a collegiate whose current composition has expired and whose election of new members is pending”, say the parliamentarians.

Read in full the note from the panel of Podemos in the Federal Senate:

In view of the serious denunciations published in the press last weekend, Podemos defends the immediate removal of Senator Davi Alcolumbre from the Presidency of the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission of the Federal Senate. The measure has two purposes: to allow the Senator to defend himself fully and, at the same time, not to hinder the regular progress of the work of the most important commission in the House.

The denunciations, which are already the subject of criminal news to the Federal Supreme Court, must also be investigated by the Ethics Council of the Federal Senate, a collegiate whose current composition has expired and whose election of new members is pending.

Finally, PODEMOS considers it necessary that the Presidency of the Federal Senate determine a calendar for the votes of the nominations of authorities in the House Plenary, fulfilling the agenda and helping to defuse differences.

Senator Álvaro Dias (PR)

Senator Eduardo Girão (CE)

Senator Flavio Arns (PR)

Senator Jorge Kajuru(GO)

Senator Lasier Martins(RS)

Senator Marcos do Val(ES)

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (PR)

Senator Reguffe(DF)

Senator Styvenson Valentim(RN)

