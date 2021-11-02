Police identify 3 of the 26 dead in the PM operation in Varginha (MG)

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had identified three people dead after the joint action of the Military Police and the PRF (Federal Highway Police) that killed at least 26 suspects in Varginha, in the south of Minas, in the early morning hours of yesterday.

They are: Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, born in Porto Velho (RO); Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33, from Novo Aripuanã (AM) and Gleisson Fernando da Silva Moraes, 36, from Uberaba (MG).

“The comparison works are uninterrupted, there is no way to predict a date, there needs to be a comparison of analogy. The bodies awaiting identification are all in the cold room,” said coroner José Roberto de Resende, during a press conference at the tonight.

The dead suspects were hiding in two farms where they planned a robbery along the lines of what the police call “new cangaço”, a tactic also known as “cities domination”. The action would be similar to the attack that took place in Araçatuba (SP), when a robbery of R$ 90 million was planned.

According to the Federal Highway Police, there were clashes in two farms. In the first approach, 18 suspects were killed and ten rifles, ammunition, grenades and ten stolen vehicles were seized. In the second action, the police reported that there was an intense exchange of fire, and seven suspects were killed, with three weapons recovered, as well as explosives.

Lieutenant Colonel Flávio Santiago, from the communications sector of the Minas Gerais PM, said that the intention was to arrest the two groups of criminals, but there was a reaction. As, according to Santiago, the police occupied a privileged position, none of them was injured.

The bodies were taken to the IML (Instituto Médico Legal) in Belo Horizonte, where they will undergo a necropsy and will be identified, reported the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. During the operation, a truck was seized with a secret compartment that, according to the Civil Police, would be used in the escape after the robbery.

The work of identifying the 26 dead people will rely on the comparison of DNA collected from the bodies and data already registered with the National Bank of Genetic Profiles, according to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, reported to the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”.

The bank, created in 2013 and coordinated by the Federal Police, is fed with samples of people who are responsible for crimes, traces collected at crime scenes and samples of family members of missing persons, among others.

One of the difficulties in carrying out the identification, as mentioned by the coroners involved in this operation, is that, among the dead, there may be people from Minas Gerais as well as from other Brazilian states or even foreigners.

Governor calls cops “heroes”

In reaction to the operation, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), called the police officers involved “heroes” and said he works for the state to continue being, according to him, the safest in Brazil.