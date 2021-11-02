Police suspect the link between the PCC and the new gang of Varginha – Gerais

In addition to identification, work carried out at the IML reveals the criminal past of each member of the gang (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The PCC criminal group may be involved with a gang of 26 criminals from the so-called new cangao, killed after the Military Police and the Federal Highway Police in Varginha, in the south of Minas, this Sunday (10/31).

The hypothesis was raised after the confirmation this Tuesday (2/11), by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, of the 10 first names of the 26 members of the group of the new song. There are four born in Uberaba, two in Uberlndia, one in Rio Verde (GO), one in Porto Velho (RO), one in Caxias (MA) and one in Novo Aripuan (AM).



This list differs from the initial one, released on Saturday night, which indicated that eight names would be miners, from Uberaba. For the time being, only four are from this city in Tringulo Mineiro. Another two are from Rio Verde (GO) and Caxias (MA), and two remain without confirmation of origin.

Two of the names that would be on that first list were not confirmed, those of Jlio Cezar de Lira, 36, and Francinaldo Arajo da Silva, 44, which may still be confirmed, but for now, there is nothing official.

Initially, the police worked with the hypothesis that the criminals were from Minas Gerais, So Paulo, Gois, Rondnia and Distrito Federal.

Now, the states of Amazonas and Maranho were added. Although from other states, they would all have passages through the jails of So Paulo and would have been recruited by the criminal command.

The work is being carried out by the PCMG Identification Institute (eight reports) and by the Federal Police (three) – with the issuance of technical opinions from both institutions.

According to the Civil Police, in addition to identifying the bodies, an investigation into the previous life of each of the dead was also carried out, as well as facts and circumstances for possible correlations with other events.

Bodies identified by the Dr. Andr Roquette Medical-Legal Institute, in Belo Horizonte, from the origin of each one, with age:



Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO)

Gernimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO)

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlndia (MG)

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG)

Jos Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA)

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuan (AM)

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlndia (MG)

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG)