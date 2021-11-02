Pregnant in Genesis, Tamar faces Judah’s wrath and is burned alive: ‘Adulterated’ · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will lose his mind when he finds out that Tamar (Juliana Xavier) is pregnant in Genesis. The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will order the daughter-in-law to be burned alive according to tradition, without imagining that he is the father of the child. “She tampered with, tarnished Er’s name [Tiago Marques], onan [Caio Vigatti] and of our family”, he will accuse in Record’s biblical novel.

The sheep shepherd will return the girl to Shamash (Robson Santos) after the death of his children, who will have been punished by God for mistreating his chosen one. She will have five years to marry Selá (Guilherme Seta) and give her father-in-law a grandson, otherwise she will be rejected for good.

Tamar, however, will not have enough time to wait for the boy to reach adulthood. in the scenes that will be shown from this Friday (5). She will dress like a cult prostitute, cover herself with a veil, and drag Judah to bed.

The story, then, will take a leap of a few months in time until Hirá (Sandro Pedroso) knocks on the door of Thiago Rodrigues’ character with bad news. “A message has arrived for you in the countryside. Your daughter-in-law has committed adultery and is pregnant with adultery,” the peasant will reveal.

“It can’t be. Tamar wouldn’t do that. What are you going to do with her? Will you have the courage to have her killed?”

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) in Genesis

Go to Timna right now and have her ripped out of her father’s house. Don’t you understand? Tamar tampered with. She betrayed, tarnished the name of Er, Onan and our family. She has to be punished. And let it be burned alive.

Then, the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro will show a group of people around Shamash’s house. “Adulteress, damn you! You’re going to burn! Wait until your father-in-law arrives. Traitor! Damn you! Shameless! Adulteress,” they’ll scream, torches in hand.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

