President of Atlético-MG criticizes Flamengo and signs position for Brasileiro to keep the final date: “We will not accept” | athletic-mg

The relationship between Atlético-MG and Flamengo is far, far from being peaceful. Opponents in the last round of the Brazilian Nationals, the clubs compete for the tournament title and also duel different views on the CBF calendar. Sérgio Coelho, representative of the Rooster, was indignant with a tweet of the VP of external relations of Fla, indicating that the Rio de Janeiro club wants the Serie A to end on December 15th.

– We will not agree, in any way, to change the end of the Brazilian calendar from the 9th to the 15th. We will not accept that they change the calendar. And not even CBF will fall for making such a ridiculous decision. There are serious people in there, we are calm.

– Even because we have to give the players a vacation, they have this right. They go on vacation on December 16th and come back on January 15th, with the start of the next season on January 28th, it seems to me. It will be two weeks of pre-season – said Sérgio Coelho, to ge.

1 of 3 Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Guilherme Frossard Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Guilherme Frossard

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP, is Flamengo’s vice president of external relations and posted on the social network, this Monday, that Atlético would be favored with the current end of the Brazilian Nationals for the 9th. Galo has only one game late – faces Grêmio, this Wednesday, for the 19th round.

Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, needs to play three games late (Athletico-PR on Tuesday, Atlético-GO on Friday and Grêmio on an undefined date). The difference in points between leader Galo and fourth place Flamengo is 10 points, reaching only four before the weekend, in the worst case for the club alvinegro.

The match postponed by Atlético was due to the call-ups of players on FIFA-dates, for the World Cup qualifiers. In other rounds of the competition, Galo preferred not to have matches postponed and to enter the field without Guilherme Arana (Brazilian team) and Junior Alonso (Paraguay team). The defender was even called up again. CBF accepted and kept the dates.

– They, on the FIFA date, decided not to play two games because their players were called up. Atlético could exercise the same right. We didn’t want to, we preferred to come in with a team lacking, with our players in the selection of Brazil, Paraguay… We entered with the team lacking so that there would be no postponement of the end of the calendar. And Flamengo now wants the championship to go until the 15th, they will play every 3 days. It’s not a problem for the calendar anymore, it’s for the club.

– It has an expression derived from “Pai Nosso” that explains what Flamengo is. “Come to us, and to your kingdom nothing?” That’s right… . Everything is little for them, they want everything! (Sergio Coelho)

2 of 3 Flamengo beat Atlético-MG in the last round and sparked the Serie A 2021 title dispute — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Flamengo beat Atlético-MG in the last round and sparked the Serie A 2021 title dispute — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The match between Atlético and Grêmio, on Wednesday, at Mineirão, will be refereed by Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. He is a member of FIFA’s staff, which meets the request made by Galo to CBF. However, there is a factor pointed out by Sérgio Coelho for not having accepted the judge’s scale well.

The president of the Minas Gerais club wanted Leonardo Gaciba to preserve Luiz Flávio, as he was the brother of former referee Paulo César Oliveira, a member of Central do Apito. Atlético’s board was unhappy with Paulo César’s comments after the victory against Santos, in the analysis of the former referee in relation to the VAR and the accusations that Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Galo, would have dealt blows to the operating room of the video referee, during the match.