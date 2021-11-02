“President was an amateur, he’s this small”

The day after Inter’s 1-0 defeat by São Paulo, at Morumbi, by Brasileirão, journalist João Batista Filho, JB Filho, made a vehement criticism of the club’s stance in not casting players like Taison and Yuri Alberto – the first had “physical wear” and did not travel, while shirt 11 was taken off minutes before the ball rolled due to “discomfort in the left ankle”, according to official information.

For JB, President Alessandro Barcellos – who has not yet commented on the case – was an “amateur” in allowing this situation of absence of athletes in this game:

“President Alessandro Barcellos, yesterday, showed himself that small. It’s obvious that Taison could play, it’s obvious that Yuri Alberto got a kick out of it. Nobody is a fool, nobody is an idiot. I thought Inter was a club that took professional attitudes and didn’t. The president was an amateur and had an amateur attitude. He’s so small that if they put him on paper he’ll go under the door. It’s my opinion, I’m the one who’s talking”, declared the communicator on the program Os Donos da Bola-RS, on TV Bandeirantes.

See the speech from 5:20:

Yuri Alberto was one of the hanging athletes in Colorado and would be out of Gre-Nal on Saturday, 7pm, in Beira-Rio, if he took a new yellow card. Coach Diego Aguirre assured that he was also surprised to be informed by the doctor, five minutes before the game, that he could not call his top scorer.

The 1-0 defeat in São Paulo could cost Inter, still in 6th place, with 41 points. For that, Corinthians just needs to score at home against Chapecoense this Monday.