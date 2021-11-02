Presidente do Galo classifies as ‘absurd’ Flamengo’s request to postpone the end of Brasileirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético



Flamengo is working behind the scenes of the CBF so that the final round of the Brazilian Championship, scheduled for December 9th, is postponed to December 15th. With that, the team from Rio would have a longer interval between matches in the final stretch of the season, right after the decision of the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, scheduled for November 30th.

In an exclusive interview with Itatiaia Radio, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, disapproved the request of Flamengo, which is Galo’s main rival in the fight for the title of Brasileirão. According to the manager, the episode proves that the Rio team wants to “benefit from everything”.

“Flamengo doesn’t stop. He wants to benefit from everything, he feels he owns the world. Always was like this and always will be. Now, they want to change the end of the Brazilian Championship from the 9th to the 15th, which is absurd”, he said.

Sérgio Coelho explained that, in June, Flamengo would have already benefited from having their matches postponed due to FIFA dates, preventing the team from playing without a player, since the team had several players called up for the World Cup qualifiers.

He also recalled that Atlético did not want to postpone their matches, precisely so as not to prolong the end of the calendar to the end of the year.

“In June, on a FIFA date, Flamengo asked the CBF not to play their games, there were two, because of the players who were called up by their teams. [para as Eliminatórias da Copa]. The CBF allowed it and said that later it would be tight up ahead. And it gave us that opportunity too. At the time, I met with our technical committee and our football director and we thought it best not to postpone it, because it would complicate things later on, there would be no dates. And Flamengo wanted to. So he’s already benefited back there, not playing with the understaffed team. Now, he wants to benefit again,” he said.

The president of Galo also stated that changing the dates would give Flamengo more rest time, compared to the other teams, which would not be fair. Sérgio Coelho also highlighted that he believes the request will not be granted.

“He wants to change the end of the championship so that they have more breaks, more free days to rest between games. This is nonsense. But they put this pressure on because there are people who support them. But we believe in the serious people who are at CBF today, who will not accept this nonsense”, he added.

The official also recalled that the change of the final round of Brasileirão to December 15th would impact the finals of the Copa do Brasil, between Atlético and Athletico-PR, scheduled for the 12th and 15th of the same month. With that, it would also interfere with the vacation of the players, who are entitled to a 30-day break before the start of the next season.

Arbitration for Galo x Grêmio also displeased president Sérgio Coelho

Atlético face Grêmio, next Wednesday (3), at Mineirão, in a game postponed from the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. And the referee of the match will be Luiz Flávio de Oliveira.

However, the president of Galo did not like the roster of the judge, who is the brother of former referee Paulo César de Oliveira, who recently made an accusation to the football director of Atlético, Rodrigo Caetano, claiming that the manager had tried to invade the booth of the VAR during the game between Galo and Santos.

“I thought it was terrible, I didn’t like it. And I didn’t expect him to be nominated. We went personally to CBF, to talk to Gaciba [chefe da arbitragem] and we didn’t go to veto any referees. We asked him to avoid having Luiz Flávio de Oliveira referee our games, because he is the brother of former referee Paulo César de Oliveira, and we have a problem with him, because he made a very serious complaint against our football director [Rodrigo Caetano], no evidence”.

“I always liked Luiz as a referee, he is technically good, but the moment is not the ideal moment for him to whistle our games. We explained all this to Gaciba, but he wanted to take responsibility. I really hope Luiz knows how to separate things and make a correct referee. But it could have been avoided”, he added.

