Pressed on PSG, Messi reveals desire to return to Barcelona | International

Reproduction/Twitter Messi says he will return to Barcelona

Two months after leaving Barcelona, Lionel Messi

(see photos in gallery below)

continues to miss his former club. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Sport’, from Spain, the Argentine ace, who has not yet taken off at PSG, spoke about his future.

Messi made it clear that, despite playing for the French club, he has Barça in his heart, and does not rule out returning in the future to help the Catalan team.

“Yes, I always said that I would like to come back to help the club in any way. I want to be useful and help the club to be well. I would love to be the technical secretary, but I don’t know if it’s at Barcelona. I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love it and would love for it to continue well, to continue growing and to remain among the best in the world,” said the Parisian team’s 30 shirt.

Asked if he will return to Barcelona when his contract with PSG ends, in two seasons, Messi loses, but says that his future will be in his former city.

“I don’t know if when my contract with PSG ends. What is almost confirmed, and for sure, is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there. It’s what my wife wants and I want it. I don’t know if when my contract with Paris ends, but to live we’ll return to Barcelona”.