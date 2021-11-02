Pressure from shareholders led Burger King and Domino’s to suspend merger – 11/01/2021 – Market

On Sunday (31), Burger King Brasil (BKBR), owner of the fast-food chain of the same name, announced the termination of the contract for the acquisition of Domino’s, a pizzeria brand controlled by investment fund manager Vinci Partners. Domino’s shareholders would receive 54.08 million shares of common stock, equivalent to 16.4% of BKBR.

A report by Goldman Sachs bank, signed by analysts Thiago Bortoluci and Galdino Falcão, point out that, since the agreement was announced, in July, BKBR’s shares on B3 have fallen 40%, against 17% of the Ibovespa (index that gathers the highest shares traded on the stock exchange).

At this moment, the continuity of the agreement means a greater dilution of the current shareholders of BKBR in favor of Vinci Partners, which could become the company’s largest individual shareholder.

In a statement to the market, the controller of Burger King in Brazil said that the deal was being wound up “after the parties’ reassessment of the current market conditions vis à vis the conditions existing when negotiating and signing such an association agreement”.

“It was clearly pressure from BKBR shareholders, who prefer to wait for a better time to conclude the agreement”, says Sergio Molinari, partner at Food Consulting and professor at ESPM (Superior School of Advertising Marketing). According to him, the acquisition of Domino’s is positive for both sides.

Wanted by sheet, BKBR declined to comment on the matter.

“They have strong brands, synergy of operations, logistics, they are present in most food courts,” he says. “And at this time of recovery in the food sector outside the home, the fastest growing segments are precisely hamburgers and pizzas,” he says.

Proof that both parties want to continue the business, he says, is in the relevant fact, which gave companies one year of exclusivity to proceed with the operation.

“The termination establishes the company’s preemptive right [BKBR], for a period of 12 months from the present date, to acquire all the shares issued by DP Brasil in the event of any sale of control of DP Brasil, for the same price per share offered by the third party,” the statement said.

According to Molinari, with the resumption of economic activities and the advance of vaccination, the food away from home business has been consistently recovering. “After a 28% decline in sales last year, the market is expected to grow 16% this year in real terms, after discounting inflation,” he says.

Next year, the outlook is for growth of 8% in real terms. “Even in a scenario of lower GDP growth [Produto Interno Bruto] and loss of the population’s purchasing power, the market grows, although with tighter margins”, says the consultant, noting that the A and B classes account for 60% of the sector’s consumption.

According to Molinari, the expectation for this year is a turnover of R$ 170 billion (from the food and beverage industry). Direct sales to the final consumer should move R$420 billion.