Pressure mounts on G20 leaders ahead of COP26 opening – News

The leaders of the 20 main economies on the planet, responsible for 80% of polluting gas emissions, debate this Sunday (31), in Rome, on the fight against climate change, among calls to send a clear message at the beginning of COP26, in Glasgow.

“We are faced with a simple choice: we can act now or regret it later,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said during the second day of the summit in Rome, for whom measures taken since the Paris Agreement were “insufficient “.

While the day before the G20 showed that even on the thorniest issues, like a global corporate tax, they can agree, negotiations on what climate ambition translate into Rome’s final declaration remain without high expectations.

“The time has come to do as much as possible in Rome so that G20 members make a useful contribution in Glasgow,” French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche, although he made it clear that, before a COP, “nothing is anything.” decided in advance”.

The COP, under the aegis of the UN, is the annual meeting to debate and define commitments in the fight against climate change. And the appointment of Glasgow, which will host the event until 12 November, is even more important, as the COP could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The ministerial conference’s agenda has four main themes and is so complex that negotiations will begin this Sunday, without waiting for the big speeches by around 130 heads of state and government, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Therefore, the focus is on the final declaration of the G20, but its negotiation is even more difficult because the leaders of countries like China, Russia, Japan or Mexico did not attend the summit in person, to participate by videoconference.

China relies on coal, a highly polluting fossil energy, to operate its plants amid an energy crisis, but it showed signs of change by committing in September to stop building coal-fired plants abroad.

“Climate change cannot be denied. And climate action cannot be postponed. Working together with our partners, we must tackle this global crisis with urgency and ambition,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Sunday.

“Overwhelming responsibility”

Although the goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement is to try to limit global warming to 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels, preferably 1.5°C, the negotiation focuses on what specifics to give to measures to achieve it, such as the deadline to be established to achieve carbon neutrality.

Negotiators in Rome agreed on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC, a more ambitious limit than the Paris Agreement, three sources close to the negotiations told AFP, as the summit continued its course.

However, the main obstacle to the negotiation is the end of the financing of coal plants and the use of this fossil energy, indicated a source in the French presidency.

“The G20 must make a special commitment to halt the construction of new coal-fired power plants starting this year and end the subsidy on fossil fuels starting in 2025,” urged Friederike Röder, vice president of the NGO Global Citizen.

For this second day of meeting at La Nube, Rome’s ultra-modern Congress Center, Prince of Wales Charles, invited to the summit, told leaders they have an “overwhelming responsibility” to future generations.

The last press conference of the G20, chaired by the head of the Italian government, is scheduled for late afternoon this Sunday. Afterwards, most of the leaders present in Rome will head to the Scottish city.