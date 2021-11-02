Prevention for everyone! Doctor creates the world’s first unisex condom in Malaysia

In a scenario where there is great expectation for the creation of a vaccine that can prevent infection by the AIDS virus, current prevention methods are still fundamental. The main one is the use of condoms that prevent contact with mucous membranes and, consequently, contamination by the HIV virus and other causes of sexually transmitted diseases. This solution has just been “improved” by John Tang Ing Chinh, a gynecologist who claims to have created the world’s first unisex condom. The condom, called the Wondaleaf Unisex Condom, can be used by both men and women and promises to help people control their sexual health.

“Based on the number of clinical trials we’ve conducted, I’m quite optimistic that, over time, it will be a significant addition to the many contraceptive methods used to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases,” comments the expert on the prevention accessory. The doctor explains that the item is “basically an ordinary condom with an adhesive covering that attaches to the vagina or penis”, providing extra protection by covering the adjacent area. The part with adhesion is applied only on one side of the condom, that is, it can be reversed and used by any sex. wondaleaf is made of polyurethane, a solid polymer whose main characteristic is its flexibility and resistance to scratches that could break a natural latex condom, in addition to being cheaper to produce, which contributes to the gynecologist’s creation not being much more costly than the solutions conventional ones.