Professor cannot resist the complications of Covid-19 and dies at the Regional Hospital of Cajazeiras

Professor Maria Cleonice Nascimento, aged 78, died this Monday morning (01), at the Hospital Regional de Cajazeiras, a victim of health complications caused by Covid-19.

Cleonice was born in Sousa, but had lived in Cajazeiras for many years and worked on the UFCG campus.

Dismayed friends lamented the teacher’s death, like Congressman Jehovah Campos.

“I want to give my solidarity to all teachers, friends and family of our teacher Cleonice. I had the pleasure of being close friends with Cleonice, having my beers with her. Her departure leaves a very strong feeling of longing9”, said the deputy in audio.

SEE TOO

TV Diário do Sertão presenter remembers the fight against Covid-19 and cries when receiving tribute

The retired UFCG server, Fátima Aquino, also highlighted her old friendship with Cleonice and how full of energy the teacher was.

“Shocked by the news of the death of our friend, teacher Maria Cleonice Nascimento. Covid’s aftermath, I heard. ‘Comade Creó’, as he called her, got tired of calling me to tell me some new joke he was learning. Full of life. I liked to play with everyone and take life lightly. He called me an emephachin. Go with God, my dear. It will be missed here on earth”.

DIARY OF THE BACKLAND

Read more news at www.diariodosertao.com.br, follow on social networks: Facebook,

Twitter, Instagram and see our videos on Play Diary. Send information to the Newsroom of Portal Diário do Sertão through WhatsApp (83) 99157-2802.