Promo on Play Store: 82 free or discounted apps and games for Android

November is starting this Monday (1st) with several new offers aimed at cell phones equipped with the Android operating system. General apps, customization items and games are being made available for free or at a discount from the Google Play Store.

This time there are 82 apps on sale, 29 of which can be installed free of charge and another 53 have a reduction in the original sale price. Some promotions involve distributing “premium” versions of apps for a lower cost.

Featured are the games The Room: Old Sins, a game room escape rated no less than 4.9 stars; League of Stickman, one of the most popular action titles of 2020; and Atom RPG, a classic RPG style game. Remember that last Friday (29) TudoCelular released no less than 90 other opportunities, which may still be available on the Play Store.