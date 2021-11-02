PSG Considers Terminating Sergio Ramos Contract, French Newspaper Says | french football

Almost four months after being announced, Sergio Ramos has yet to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain. One of the big and expected reinforcements, the 35-year-old defender has suffered from calf muscle problems since stepping foot in the French capital. According to the newspaper “Le Parisien”, given this scenario, would the club be considering terminating the bond..

— The trust that some placed in the defender at the time of his hiring, or even after his calf injury, is no longer unshakable today. So much so that the option to terminate the contract, although not on the day’s agenda, is no longer science fiction. PSG is beginning to admit that it could be wrong – reports the French newspaper.

1 of 1 Sergio Ramos signed with Paris until 2023 — Photo: Disclosure/PSG Sergio Ramos signed with Paris until 2023 — Photo: Disclosure/PSG

The team, however, was aware of the risk. The former Real Madrid captain has been far from his physical peak for a long time. In February of this year, he underwent surgery to correct an injury to the inner meniscus of his left knee. In May, when he played in his last match, he suffered a kneecap injury on the same knee, and ended up being left out of the Euro Cup.

“We knew Ramos had a problem.” You are playing the Spanish press game. We knew everything. We know what is happening – confirms the director Leonardo.

In the medical bulletin released by PSG on October 26, on the eve of the match against Lille, the defender was still carrying out individual work, but the expectation was that the continuous resumption with the group could be considered during this week.