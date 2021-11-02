Psychophobia in ‘A Fazenda’: citing mental health and offending is prejudice and it hurts – 11/01/2021

Machismo, homophobia, xenophobia. The reality show “A Fazenda 13” has shown this year a collection of prejudiced behavior. Almost every day, some participant acts in a very bad way. No, the show was never an example of good behavior, but this year it seems to be even heavier.

And it can always get worse. Therefore, as if all the prejudices mentioned above were not enough, on Monday (31) funkeiro Gui Araújo verbally attacked model Valentina Francavilla using her use of psychiatric remedies.

“Be quiet there, they’ll call you in the closet in a little while,” she said, referring to the calls she receives from the production to take her medication. “You’re using my problem against me,” she complained. To which Bill replied: “That’s when you get well, you look good.”

The model, according to her team has already informed, had a strong postpartum depression, from which she still has sequelae, and does not hide that she uses medication.

This isn’t the first time participants have made fun of their drug use. Several times, this was a topic of conversation among the participants, mainly by Gui Araújo. He has already said, among other things, that Valentina “eat medicine”.

Prejudice against people with mental health disorders and problems has recently gained a term: psychophobia. And it’s a serious thing. In the case of “A Fazenda”, this prejudice has been running rampant for a long time.

But this was the first time her illness was used against her in her face. The model’s reaction showed sincere indignation. She was really hurt.

It’s very easy to understand. We women are often called crazy, which is absurd, a sexist cliché. It’s normal to hear men yell that “we need to calm down” (when they’re screaming!).

Now, imagine you suffer from depression or another disorder, have to take medicine because of it, and hear a: “you need to take your medicine to calm down”. Impossible not to feel anger and revolt.

Prejudice

I know what I’m talking about. I have been taking an antidepressant for an anxiety disorder for many years. This is a process that is not easy. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been very sad and shaken when I learned that I would have to take the medication. In fact, this prejudice makes many people not seek treatment when they are sick, which, in addition to aggravating the condition, is dangerous.

Having to visit a psychiatrist may seem like an insanity sentence to many. Since a psychiatrist, like other doctors, is just an expert in treating illnesses. But prejudice is huge. Would the joke be the same if the person taking an antidepressant took a drug for diabetes?

Of course, psychiatric medications must be taken with extreme care and on prescription. But when sick, people need to be treated, which often includes taking medications that can help a lot. What really doesn’t seem to be good for the mental health of participants and viewers is the existence of a program like “A Fazenda 13”.