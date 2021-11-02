PUBG Mobile – Redemption Code for Today, November 1, 2021

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today: The game offers many items to attract more players. items are skins, outfits and more. however, the items do not affect gameplay. Check below a list with several codes for you to redeem in the Battle Royale game.

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (That’s money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.



You can earn many premium items in the PUBG Mobile Game, such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.

How to redeem mobile PUBG codes

How do I get a PUBG redemption code?

PUBG Mobile Redemption Code Today, November 1, 2021 BAPPZEZMTB

GPHZDBTFZM24U

UKUZBZGWF –

BIFOZBZE6Q

PUGBMOBILENP LEVKIN2QPCZ Racer Set (Gold) DKJU9GTDSM 1000 Silver Fragments EKJONARKJO Redeem code for the M416 First Weapon Skins (5000 Users) BAPPZBZXF5 UMP-45 Gun Skin VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin TIFZBHZK4A legendary clothing RNUZBZ9QQ random clothes SD31G84FCC AKM Glacier Skin KARZBZYTR Skin (KAR98 Sniper) ZADROT5QLHP Furtive Brigade Set JJCZCDZJ9U golden pan BPHEZDZV9G – Heart (Chicken)

BMTDZBZPRD – Jungle Tusk Parachute (1d)

PUBGMCREATIVE – White Rabbit Set (1d)

SD16Z66XHH – Get a Free SCAR-L Weapon Skin

R89FPLM9S – Earn Free Escort

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Weapon Skin

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promotional Code

TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycles

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink and Pretty in Pink Headpiece Set

BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set

TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin for first 5000 players only

S78FTU2XJ – New Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Legendary New Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Rescue Code

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Earn Free Emotes

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Legendary New Outfit

SD14G84FCC – Get Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Pistol

5FG10D33 – Free Legendary New Outfit

To redeem the codes, just access the official website of PUBG Mobile. You enter your Character ID, code and reward will appear in game messages.

How to redeem mobile PUBG codes

There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”.

How do I get a PUBG redemption code? Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE is a mobile Battle Royale created independently by Tencent Game’s Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and officially licensed by PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

It was released globally in March 2018. Built on Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.

One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.

Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.



