Public bonds fall again in October; casualties reach 16.4%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In October, not even fixed income investors were unscathed from the increased volatility in the markets.

With new turmoil in the domestic environment amid concerns involving maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling and accommodate the new social program Auxílio Brasil, in addition to strong inflationary pressure, investors saw the premiums of securities traded at Tesouro Direto increase, reflecting a demand of fatter returns to lend resources to a government under pressure.

Fixed rate bonds beat successive earnings records in the last month compared to the beginning of their trading on the platform, ending the month with interest rates between 12.18% and 12.26% per year. Among inflation-linked securities, real remunerations are close to 5.50% per year.

While the rate hike may have opened up opportunity for some, others have seen the Treasury’s accumulated earnings fall month after month.

In October, the biggest drop came from the IPCA+ Treasury paper maturing in 2045, whose price dropped by around 16% last month, with an accumulated drop of 34.8% in the year. The longer the term of the paper, the greater the unpredictability of the scenario, so it is natural that price fluctuations are wider.

In October, all bonds currently available for purchase at the Tesouro Direto had a drop in prices (and a consequent rise in rates) and declined in 2021.

It is worth remembering, however, that the losses indicated will only happen if the investor decides to sell the shares in advance. If you carry them to maturity, the return will respect the rates and conditions agreed upon at the time of purchase of the bonds.

Check out below how government bonds available for new investments behaved in October, in the year and in 12 months.

How to invest in this scenario?

What can be done to preserve equity in a scenario of greater uncertainty, which has led to successive suspensions of the platform for the purchase and sale of government bonds and an increase in the rates of bonds available for investment?

According to wealth managers and investment firms, the moment of sharp opening of rates is opportune to buy some Treasury bonds, since “locking in returns” with these interest levels seems interesting.

If the investor chooses to protect the equity and has the option of carrying the investment until maturity, experts point out that the best opportunities are in securities linked to inflation, with maturities from four years on. Among preset papers, the preference is for bonds with an investment term between 2024 and 2026.

Related