Pulled by banks and Petrobras, Ibovespa closes up 1.98% | finance

pulled by banks and Petrobras , O Ibovespa sketched a movement of recovery in the first trading session of November and closed on Monday (1st) in high firm. After the index’s robust losses last month, investors took advantage of the day of less liquidity in the local market and went looking for opportunities in variable income assets.

The main Brazilian stock index ended the day up 1.98%, at 105,550.86 points, recovering almost all of the 2.09% fall recorded last Friday (29). In October, the index had accumulated losses of 6.73%.

After adjustments, the Ibovespa closed the day up 1.98%, at 105,550.86 points, after an intraday high of 106,136 points. Liquidity in today’s trading session, however, was reduced, with the financial turn traded on the Ibovespa totaling R$ 20.5 billion, below the annual average of around R$ 24 billion.

Among the reasons that allowed the recovery in local actions are the relief on the part of financial agents with the absence of stoppages on the roads by the truck drivers’ strike and the search for opportunities, after a long negative sequence for the Ibovespa in recent months.

The rise was driven by the actions of the Petrobras and from banks, mainly. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said today that he was unofficially aware that Petrobras will announce a new fuel readjustment in about 20 days. He also added that dealing with high fuel prices is the priority at the moment and that he sees the company’s privatization as the “ideal”.

Thus, the shares of the state-owned company, which suffered last week with statements by the leader of the Executive that suggested an intervention in its price policy, had strong gains. The company’s common shares rose 3.72%, while preferred shares advanced 2.75%.

The banks, on the other hand, reflected the expectations of financial agents with higher interest rates in the country in the coming months and the prospect of good corporate results in the Itaú, which will be released this week, and closed at a firm high. Itaú PN rose 3.97%, Bradesco PN had gains of 3.47%, Banco do Brasil ON advanced 2.28% and the units of Santander closed up 5.26%.

And even stocks that posted strong losses in recent weeks, such as technology stocks and companies more closely linked to the domestic market, also recovered significantly today. The Interbank rose 19.18%, Cogna ON advanced 12.90%, Méliuz ON closed up 10.57% and Blue PN advanced 8.97%.

“We know that there is a very big macroeconomic problem, but when some issues are addressed, the asymmetry seems very large. Valuations are interesting, from a medium and long-term perspective. We have already had higher interest rates in the past and the best companies in the country survived”, says the manager of Rio Gestão de Recursos, Andre Querne, when referring to the companies most linked to the domestic market.

On the other hand, agents’ optimism with local variable income assets continues to be challenged by the increase in the rates of Interbank Deposits (DIs) contracts. The deterioration of the country’s fiscal situation, reflected in the interest curves, made XP Investimentos reduce the target price of the Ibovespa to 123,000 points in the middle of 2022, compared to projections that the index would end the year 2021 at 130,000 points.

According to the institution’s chief strategist, Fernando Ferreira, and equity analyst Jennie Li, Brazil appears to be rapidly moving towards its old macroeconomic equilibrium of more spending, higher inflation and higher interest rates.