Putin asks the army for help when he sees Covid-19 cases soar

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that his country may need the army’s help to build field hospitals for Covid-19 patients as Russia faces a surge in infections leading to a national interdiction of environments. of work.







Russian President Vladimir Putin during meeting in Sochi 11/01/2021 Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

“The situation in the country is very difficult,” Putin said in comments to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other high-ranking military personnel. “Over 40,000 cases (per day). This never happened.”

“I ask you to…continue to support the civil medical service if necessary. Perhaps use your construction skills, because there is a need to continue building prefab medical facilities.”

Last month, Putin ordered a one-week national ban on workplaces until Oct. 30, which regional officials could extend as they saw fit.

The Novgorod region, northwest of Moscow, on Monday became the first to say it would extend the measure for a second week.

“During this week, we will tighten the requirements for various work environments. Several organizations will be closed,” said Regional Governor Andrei Nikitin.

The capital Moscow has imposed the most stringent lockdown measures in more than a year, and only essential businesses, such as pharmacies and supermarkets, are allowed to remain open. But some pubs and other businesses ignore the restrictions, and travel agencies report an increase in the number of Russians traveling to foreign beaches to escape limitations at home.